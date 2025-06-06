JERSEY COUNTY - On May 23, 2025, the Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten charged Anthony J. "Tony" Piper, 49, with Conspiracy to Commit Methamphetamine Trafficking, a Class X felony. A warrant was issued for Piper's arrest.

Jersey County Sheriff's Office said the charges stemmed from an investigation into a small trafficking group involving Piper (a Jersey County resident) and others. The Jersey Sheriff's said the investigation revealed that for several months, the group moved methamphetamine from Missouri to Illinois, where it is believed to have been distributed in Jersey and surrounding counties.

It also included the March 17, 2025, vehicle stop and arrest of Dawn M. Wells, 45, also of Jersey County. On that date, Wells was found in possession of approximately 330 grams (3/4 pound) of crystal methamphetamine, much of which was found in the truck driven by Wells at the time, but known to be owned and operated by Piper. The investigation and subsequent changes are part of the ongoing Jersey County Sheriff's Office drug strategy, targeting the largest-scale drug distributors residing in, or affecting, Jersey County.

On June 4, 2025, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested Piper after a high-speed vehicle pursuit outside of Virden, wherein Piper crashed in a field, then fled on foot until he was apprehended. The sheriff's office thanks Macoupin County for their assistance in arresting Piper.

If convicted, Piper faces a term of imprisonment of 18 to 80 years.

Piper is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

