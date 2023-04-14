JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office recently released a map of the county’s new Community Patrol Zones, as well as the names of the deputies assigned to each zone, as part of a project that was announced earlier this year. They also offered some advice on how to stay safe from crime as the weather heats up.

“We feel blessed to live in a safe and quiet community. Still, as Spring arrives, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office is asking our residents to be vigilant and help us keep our county safe,” Sheriff Nicholas Manns said. “While we fortunately have no specific threats to report, we know from experience that as the weather warms and our farmers hit the fields, thieves and burglars often look for opportunities."

The Sheriff’s Office is asking Jersey County residents to consider the following: Lock homes, buildings, vehicles, tractors, etc. and remove keys from the ignition. Also regularly check the exterior of your home and buildings to make sure there is no easy way to enter.

Do not leave firearms in unattended vehicles or keep garage door openers in vehicles parked outside. Secure your tools, grills, outdoor implements, etc. by putting them in locked areas.

Do not post vacations or other planned absences on social media, and let trusted neighbors or family know when you are gone for prolonged periods and ask them to watch your property. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office and ask for an extra patrol when on long vacations or prolonged absences.

Use and check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff's Department immediately. Use trail cameras on outbuildings, farm implements in fields, remote entrances to property, etc. and regularly check the photos, sharing anything suspicious with the Sheriff's Department.

Keep your outdoor lighting in working order, use motion sensor lighting outdoors, and use timers for indoor lighting when you are gone.

Be aware of anything out of the ordinary in your neighborhood, particularly unknown vehicles and/or persons traveling or stopped in your area and call the Sheriff's Department immediately to check on them. Get a good description of any unknown vehicle and/or individual and direction of travel. Know and communicate with your neighbors, reporting anything unusual to them and the Sheriff’s Department.

If you work nights, pay extra attention when going to and from work for any suspicious activity and call the Sheriff’s Department to check on it.

Always err on the side of caution and call the Sheriff’s Department with any concerns or suspicions.

“Deputies are still making their way door to door,” Manns added. “Feel free to contact the deputy responsible for your zone with any questions or concerns you may have.”

Call the department’s non-emergency number at (618) 498-6881 for more information.

