JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns has announced the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) wants the residents it serves to know that during the course of this year, it will be testing a new community zone patrol concept. Splitting the county into four separate patrol zones, two Deputies (one day shift and one night shift) will be assigned to each zone.

"Those Deputies will be going door to door in their assigned zone to introduce themselves, meet those residents who are willing, and listen to any of their concerns, wants, and/or needs," Sheriff Manns said.

He explained that the JCSO has several hopes for this concept to include the following:

To familiarize each Deputy with the residents and every corner of their assigned zone to enhance the JCSO ability to deal with any future crime, incidents, or emergencies in those zones. To give the residents a familiar face and personal contact should they need to discuss any non-emergency needs, concerns, or fears. To increase the JCSO presence, visibility, and patrol in the County, serving to increase residents’ confidence, detect criminal activity in the County, and deter would be criminals. To identify those residents in need and connect them with resources that can help. To give residents and/or their children a different view of and experience with the JCSO in a time when they do not absolutely need law enforcement to be there for an emergency or something negative. To give each Deputy a better connection with and understanding of the residents they are obligated to protect and serve.

"The JCSO is hoping this concept will benefit Jersey County, the Sheriff’s Office, and each resident," he said. "For example, if a resident notices a recurring suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood or has not seen an elderly or sick neighbor in some time or are seeing suspected drug activity at a nearby house or just need an extra patrol while they are away, residents will have a Deputy they can contact. (Residents should continue to call 911 in all emergencies and the JCSO at 618-498-6881 when a timely response is needed).

"In Jersey County, residents are blessed to have government and social service organizations, churches, and generous individuals who want to help their fellow citizens but may not know who is in need. The JCSO thinks they can help by identifying resources AND those who need them. If you are one of those resources, please call the JCSO at 618-498-6881 and ask for the Sheriff.

"Lastly, the JCSO know that all too often, residents only interaction with the JCSO comes when they are called to help with an emergency on a resident’s worst day or to resolve a dispute or to make an arrest. Unfortunately, in today’s world, many children only see or hear about law enforcement when they we are engaged in negative or violent encounters. The JCSO would like to change that.

"Jersey County is a great place to live and grow up and the men and women of the JCSO want to continue to do their best to ensure it remains that way. They also want to do their best to earn public trust and confidence and serve the residents as they expect to be served. The JCSO is asking its residents to please share any thoughts or concerns with the Deputies who come to visit or call and ask for the Sheriff."

Please know that for safety purposes, JCSO Deputies who visit will be in always be uniform and in a marked police car.

