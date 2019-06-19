JERSEY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office announced today it has solicited the help of the Illinois State Police and outside local agencies through the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) for extra patrols in the flood areas of Jersey County.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are using all of our resources to help protect the people and the property of Jersey County,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are making the public aware, if they see another local agency in Jersey County, they are assisting the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Jersey Sheriff’s Office stressed if they see something out of place, please contact them at (618) 498-6881.

More like this: