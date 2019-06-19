JERSEY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office announced today it has solicited the help of the Illinois State Police and outside local agencies through the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) for extra patrols in the flood areas of Jersey County.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are using all of our resources to help protect the people and the property of Jersey County,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are making the public aware, if they see another local agency in Jersey County, they are assisting the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Jersey Sheriff’s Office stressed if they see something out of place, please contact them at (618) 498-6881.

More like this:

Jersey Sheriff Warns Of Stop Sign Thefts, Requests Public Assistance
Feb 25, 2025
Three Motorcyclists Cited for Speeds Over 130 MPH Near Grafton
Mar 19, 2025
Sheriff, Coroner, Confirm Tragic Death Of 67-Year-Old Man In Accident At Calhoun Quarry
Mar 6, 2025
Jerseyville, Granite City Sex Offenders Charged For Registration Failure
Mar 3, 2025
Jersey County Sheriff Manns Promises More Visibility on County Roads
2 days ago

 