JERSEY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, June 27, 2025, that the Illinois Office of Statewide Pretrial Services has issued a warning about a scam involving phone calls or messages demanding money to secure GPS release for individuals in jail.

Article continues after sponsor message

The office clarified that it does not charge any fees for placing individuals on supervision or GPS monitoring.

Officials urge anyone who receives such calls or messages to hang up immediately and notify law enforcement.

The alert aims to protect the public from fraudulent attempts to collect money under false pretenses related to pretrial services in Illinois.