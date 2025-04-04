JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County Sheriff’s Office is working on some new initiatives designed to increase interactions with citizens and patrols in certain areas of the county.

Jersey Sheriff Nick Manns said: “In particular we are going to increase our presence in the most remote stretches of our county. I wanted to share this information with you so that you know why you are seeing on squad cars on a more frequent basis.”

“I also want you to know that as we patrol our county roads late at night, you may see that our squad cars have lashing rear yellow or solid red and blue lights activated. As opposed to the flashing red and blue signifies that we are patrolling in your neighborhood. Not only will you know that it is us, but so will anyone else out on your roads. We hope that is a good thing.

“Lastly, if you have not met the Deputy assigned to your particular zone and wish to, please give me a call and we will get someone to you. As always, call with any concerns or questions.”

