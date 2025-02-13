



JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Rural Water Company (JCRW) has released a statement warning customers of a rate increase taking effect on March 15, 2025. The company claims it’s being “forced” to pass the rate increase onto customers, but is working with local municipalities to create a not-for-profit water supplier.

The JCRW Board of Directors, who wrote the statement, are JCRW customers themselves and “take these rate increases very seriously.”

“In December the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a 27.82% increase to the rates for water from our current supplier, Illinois American Water Company,” the board explained. “Despite our efforts to fight the increase we are forced to raise our rates to cover the expense this causes ... The rate increase that we in turn must pass on will take effect on your water bill due March 15, 2025.”

For over a decade, the JCRW has been trying to form a not-for-profit water supplier, which would be known as the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company, Incorporated (IARWC).

The IARWC would consist of seven local entities, each with a representative on its board, who would purchase water from the IARWC. The JCRW expects this increased representation from surrounding communities to give them more leverage to avoid future cost increases.

Communities on board so far include Jersey County, Bunker Hill, Carlinville, the Central Macoupin Water District, Dorchester, Fieldon, and Fosterburg.

“IARWC will be a Not-For-Profit wholesale water system supplying source water to the seven entities,” the statement continues. “Our goal is to provide safe, excellent quality potable water at a reasonable price where we can control our own destiny rather than being at the mercy of a large corporation.”

To facilitate the new not-for-profit water supply, the IARWC is overseeing the construction of new water infrastructure, which it aims to get started on this year.

“If all stays on schedule, IARWC is hoping to have the beginning construction of the water wells, the water plant and Phase 1 of the water lines out to bid in 2025!” the statement concludes. “If you have been approached for an easement for this project, we appreciate your cooperation in helping to get this much needed water source started!”

The full statement from the JCRW Board of Directors is available here.

