JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Highway Department reports road conditions are mostly clear as of Monday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2025, following heavy snowfall which has accumulated since Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

County road crews got started on Saturday night by pre-treating the roads with a salt mixture, which County Engineer Thomas Klasner said has greatly helped with their snow-removal response.

While there were some overnight reports of drifting, Klasner said conditions have improved as the day continues into Monday afternoon.

“They were actually kind of bad first thing this morning,” Klasner said of county road conditions. “Now that the wind has laid down, it’s actually quit snowing, and the sun peeking out through the clouds a little bit has actually helped out things.

“Our county roads, everything is passable within the county highways,” he said, adding that any remaining snowy patches will be cleared by this evening.

“We did have some drifting conditions overnight and into the morning, but we’ve rectified all those,” he added. “Most people have taken all the warnings they were told and pretty well stayed home.”

A National Weather Service map shows a snowfall total of 10.5 inches in Jerseyville over the past 48 hours, including 8.5 inches in the past 24 hours. The same map shows a total of 12 inches of snowfall near Elsah over the past 24 hours.

