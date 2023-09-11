JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Republican Central Committee invites community members to join them for their Sept. 23 fish fry and more as they prepare for the coming election year.

“The goal is just to give back to the community,” member Sarah Porter explained. “Anybody is welcome to attend, regardless of how you vote, whatever your political party is. We’re just excited to talk to people and get the word out that we are a local organization that’s happy to help.”

The fish fry will kick off at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at KC Hall, located at 301 N State Street. The event is completely free, though you can also purchase drinks at a cash bar. They will be raffling a Kate Spade satchel and wallet as well as a Bear Catalyst Crossbow, prizes with a $600 value; enter the raffle for $10 a ticket or three for $25.

Porter said that the event’s goal is to connect people and provide a positive experience for the community. She reiterated that community members on either side of the aisle can come together for the meal and a discussion of local political leaders.

“This is something that we do once a year. It’s for everybody, and we just hope that everybody comes out and has a good time,” she said. “We do obviously want to talk to you a little bit about some of our candidates and things like that, but it’s really just for everybody to get together and just kind of enjoy each other’s company.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As the 2024 election approaches and campaigning intensifies, the Jersey County Republican Central Committee plans to sponsor more events in the coming months. The committee’s main goal is to educate people about the candidates, inform them about local politics and encourage them to vote.

“It’s good to know what’s going on locally and around you,” Porter said. “With the election coming up, we do have a lot of things going on. Our goal is always to support our candidates the best way that we can…just so that people are aware of who their options are and who they have to look forward to for leadership.”

Porter pointed out that the Jersey County Republican Central Committee has “a lot of things in the pipeline,” including plans to organize a Young Republicans group. The fish fry is one of their annual events, but they also have regular meetings that are open to the public. The group meets every third Monday of the month at the Jersey County Government Building in Jerseyville.

To get involved with the Jersey County Republican Central Committee or to find out more about their fish fry, join them for a meeting or visit their official website and Facebook page.

“We’re really excited to give back to the community,” Porter added. “There’s a lot of people who have no idea about politics. They don’t even know the first way to vote…Everybody should just be informed. I guess that’s the point.”