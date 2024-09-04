JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals have been charged with burglary in separate cases at two Jersey County residences, resulting in felony charges against both.

Anthony K. Driver, 33, of Kane, was charged with residential burglary and theft (both Class 1 felonies), as well as possession of a stolen vehicle (a Class 2 felony).

Driver allegedly entered a Brighton residence on June 16, 2024, and stole “various coins” with a combined value of over $10,000, as well as a “dune buggy” owned by the same victim. Court documents indicate he has since been granted pretrial release.

Danny J. Copeland, 47, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of burglary without causing damage. On Aug. 27, 2024, Copeland reportedly entered a residence on Sunderland Road in Jerseyville without authority and with the intent to commit a theft.

Copeland faces a Class 3 felony for the burglary charge and was ordered remanded to jail until his initial court appearance. He currently remains in custody, with his next court hearing set for Sept. 9, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

