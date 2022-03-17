JERSEY COUNTY - The candidates running in the Jersey County general primary elections on June 28 have been revealed.

Three Republicans will compete for County Treasurer: Gregory “Greg” Weiner, Katie Steckel-Abbey and Martin “Marty” Ward. The winner will replace incumbent Treasurer Gilbert Ashlock, also a Republican.

Republicans Kevin Ayres and Collin Crawford are running for County Coroner, replacing incumbent coroner Kari Jo Alexander. After the passing of her father last fall - Larry Jo Alexander, who served as Jersey County Coroner for the county’s record of nearly 30 years - Kari Jo was sworn in as the youngest and first female Coroner in Jersey County history.

County Clerk Pam Warford and Sheriff Mike Ringhausen are both seeking re-election unopposed.

Twelve County Board Member seats - three for each of the county’s four districts - are also up for election. In District 1, the three Republicans running are Kenneth Grizzle and incumbents David Crone and Jarrod Hayes. Two Democrats, Bob Siemer and Marci Collins, are also running for District 1 - incumbent Democrat Mary Kirbach will not seek re-election.

In District 2, two Republicans - Ben Heitzig and incumbent Eric Ivers - will replace two Democrats not seeking re-election, Sandy Hefner and Scott Tonsor.

Two Republicans, Kara Ontis and incumbent Mark Wagner, will run for District 3. Democrats John Hill, Judah Davenport and Mary Drainer will also run, but incumbent Democrat Brian Kanallakan will not seek re-election.

Jersey County’s most crowded race will be for the County Board seats of District 4. Seven total candidates are running, including five Republicans and two Democrats. Among them are David Rich (R), Sheila Beers (R), Steve “Santa” Pegram (R) and Alan Milton (D), as well as incumbents Edward Koenig Jr. (R), Gary Krueger (R) and Donald Little (D).

Several Precinct Committeeperson positions are up for election/re-election as well - for a full list of the candidates, contact the Jersey County Clerk’s office at (618) 498-5571.

