JERSEY COUNTY — The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to remove six mature trees from the courthouse lawn due to disease and age, officials said.

Jersey Sheriff Nick Manns said earlier this year, the office observed that several trees on the courthouse grounds were dying. After consulting with a resource conservationist and a state forester from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, they determined the trees were affected by a combination of disease and natural aging.

“Based on their advice, we made the very difficult decision to remove six trees from the lawn to ensure the safety of our citizens and to prevent the death of additional trees,” Manns said in a public service announcement.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that the removal is a safety measure and that plans are already underway to plant new trees once the best species are selected to suit the location.

The removal process is currently underway, with replanting to follow at a later date.