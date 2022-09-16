JERSEY - The Jersey County State's Attorney's Office announced charges today after a Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, incident that took place in the county on Costello Road.

Walter E. Lee, 60, of the 26000 block of Costello Road in Jerseyville, has been charged with Reckless Discharge Of A Firearm and Unlawful Use Of Weapons.

Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten said the charges were as follows:

Count 1: That on or about the 15th day of September 2022, in Jersey County, Illinois, Reckless Discharge Of A Firearm: "In that said defendant endangered the bodily safety of Christopher Thomas, at close range, thereby placing Christopher Thomas in danger of being struck by projectiles in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 24-1.5 (a) of the Illinois Compiled Statutes."

Count 2: That on or about the 15th day of September 2022, in Jersey County, Illinois, Unlawful Use Of Weapons: "In that said defendant, while riding an older model Honda ATV four-wheeler on a public roadway, specifically Costello Road, Jersey County, Illinois, knowingly possessed a concealed Keltec PMR 30 22 magnum handgun, which was enclosed in a compartment of the ATV four-wheeler, at a time when he was not on his land, or in his own abode, or legal dwelling, or fixed place of business, or on the land or in the legal dwelling of another person as an invitee with the person's permission, in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 24-1 (a) (4) of the Illinois Compiled Statutes (Class A).

The bond for the offenses was set at $20,000.

