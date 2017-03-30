JERSEYVILLE - A Jersey County man has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography charges.

Officer Amanda Wimmersberg of the Jerseyville Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force member, through her investigation, was able to establish that Lance A. Wehrle, 45, of Jersey County, was suspected of downloading and sharing images of child pornography. Officer Wimmersberg obtained a search warrant through the Jersey County States Attorney's Office for Wehrle's residence.

At 7:52 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, members from the ICAC Task Force along with officers from the Jerseyville Police Department and the Jersey County Sheriff's Office conducted the search warrant at Wehrle's residence, Jerseyville Chief of Police Brad Blackorby said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon conducting the search warrant officer's located computers and other electronic equipment in the residence which contained numerous items of child pornography. All evidence was seized and transported to the Jerseyville Police Department. While at the residence, additional evidence was located and the scene was turned over to the Jersey County Sheriff's Office.

Wehrle was not present at the residence at the time the search warrant was conducted. Wehrle was later located in Madison County where he was taken into custody and transported to the Jerseyville Police Department. While in custody, Wehrle was interviewed by members of the ICAC team.

Wehrle is currently charged with one count possession of child pornography, one count of manufacture of child pornography and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, all Class X felonies. Wehrle is currently incarcerated at the Jersey County Jail. Additional charges are pending at this time.

The Jerseyville Police Department along with ICAC are dedicated to the pursuit, arrest and conviction of any individual who jeopardizes the innocence of children by exploiting them through child pornography or any other means.