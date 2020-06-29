JERSEYVILLE - A Jersey County man - Terry L. Marmino - faces charges of Aggravated Battery of two women and also an Unlawful Restraint charge. Marmino's case involves an incident that occurred on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Jersey County.

These are the charge counts released by Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten:

Count 1 - That on or about 20th day of June, 2020, in Jersey County, Illinois, Terry L. Marmino committed the offense of Aggravated Battery, in that said defendant and without legal justification caused bodily harm and made physical contact with Marla D. Dooley, 60 years of age, by grabbing her by the hair and struck her with a closed fist in the head, causing her to fall to the floor, causing injury to her leg, in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 12-3.05 (a) (4) of the Illinois Compiled Statutes.

(Class 2 Felony - Modified of a Senior Citizen - 3-7 years' imprisonment plus two years MSR, no probation. Periodic imprisonment may be imposed and a fine up to $25,000 restitution).

Count 2 - That on or about 20th day of June, 2020, in Jersey County, Terry L. Marmino committed the offense of Aggravated Battery, in that said defendant and without legal justification, caused bodily harm and made physical contact with Jeannette Marmino, 77 years of age, by grabbing her in the arms and placed her in a chokehold, causing injury to her neck in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 12-3.05 (a) (4) of the Illinois Compiled Statues.

Article continues after sponsor message

(Class 2 Felony - Modified of a Senior Citizen, 3-7 years' imprisonment plus 2 years MSR, no probation, periodic imprisonment of conditional discharge may be imposed and fine of $25,000).

Count 3 - That on or about 20th day of June, 2020, in Jersey County, Terry L. Marmino committed the offense of Unlawful Restraint, in that said defendant knowingly without legal authority detained Marla Dooley, in that defendant forced her into the guest home at the rear of the property of 26401 State Highway 3, of Godfrey, and prevented her from leaving, in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 10-3 of the Illinois Compiled Statues.

(Class 4 (1-3 years DOC, 1-6 years extended-term eligible, 1-year mandatory supervised release, probation or conditional discharge not to exceed 30 months, periodic imprisonment not to exceed 18 months, a fine not to exceed $25,000, or the amount specified in the offense, whichever is greater).

Count 4- That on or about 20th day of June, 2020, in Jersey County, Illinois, Terry L. Marmino committed the offense of Unlawful Restraint, in that said defendant knowingly and without legal authority detained Jeanette Marmino, in that said defendant forced her into guest home at the rear of the property 26401 State Highway 3, of Godfrey, and prevented her from leaving, in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 10-3 of the Illinois Compiled Statues.

(Class 4 (1-3 years DOC, 1-6 years extended-term eligible, 1-year mandatory supervised release, probation or conditional discharge not to exceed 30 months, periodic imprisonment not to exceed 18 months, a fine not to exceed $25,000, or the amount specified in the offense, whichever is greater).