JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County residents are invited to a presentation to learn more about their property tax assessment.

Roberts Law, a law firm located in Jerseyville, shared that they have spoken to many people who are “frustrated” by their recent property tax assessment. The presentations, scheduled for Sunday, April 13, and Monday, April 14, 2025, will explain the appeal process and answer questions.

“I’ve had a number of calls from people in Jersey County who’ve indicated that they’re frustrated with the level of tax increase that they’re seeing, certainly above normal,” said Jeff Roberts with Roberts Law. “If people want to challenge the tax assessment that they have, they may not know how to go about it, and I wanted to be able to present the procedure to them and be able to answer questions that they might have.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The public information meetings are completely free and open to Jersey County residents. Roberts Law will offer two presentations to share the information as widely as possible.

At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, Jersey County residents can stop by DJ’s Pub & Grill at 117 West Prairie in Jerseyville for the hour-long presentation. At 6 p.m. on Monday, April 14, residents are invited to Grafton Winery at 300 West Main in Grafton for the same presentation.

The deadline for filing a complaint to appeal these assessments is Friday, April 18, 2025. Roberts emphasized the importance of sharing this information with residents ahead of the deadline so they can take action.

“When you practice law, so much of what you do is providing information so informed decisions can be made,” he added. “If the taxpayer doesn’t have the information so that they can make an informed decision, they’re really at a loss. So this is really, I think, a great way to go about it…It’s something I think that people will be glad they went to.”

For more information about the public information meeting on Sunday, April 13 in Jerseyville, click here. For more information about the public information meeting on Monday, April 14 in Grafton, click here. Call Roberts Law at 618-639-0461 with any questions.

More like this: