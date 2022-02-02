The Jersey County Highway Department offered motorists some advice as snow begins to accumulate at the start of Winter Storm Landon: stay home.

“I really advise [people] to stay home until we can get through these events that are going to be taking place,” said Thomas Klasner, county engineer with the Jersey County Highway Department. “My guys, I’ve talked to them. They said there’s hardly anybody out on the roads, so I mean, people are taking the advice of staying home.”

In Jersey County, where snowfall was predicted to reach 12-18”, Klasner said the Highway Department has been working steadily to address the issue as much as possible - but drivers should still be careful if they have to venture out.

“We’re actually out there plowing the roads as we speak to keep them open. The roads are passable, the county highways are passable from that standpoint,” Klasner said. “Snow’s not piled up on them - there is snow out there on them, but you need to take caution driving down the roads.”

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be found at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

