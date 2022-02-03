JERSEY COUNTY - County Engineer Thomas Klasner with the Jersey County Highway Department reported this morning that road conditions are getting more dangerous across the county.

“They’re not good,” Klasner said of the road conditions. “Along the county highways, they’re not good here in Jersey County, and actually on a lot of the other roads. We’re having a serious drifting problem and trying to keep them open, especially the east-west routes.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Klasner added that strong winds from the north are blowing snow back onto the roads and filling in ditches, making it hard for snow plowing trucks to keep up.

While the drifting problem is serious, Klasner said he’s heard no reports of accidents in the area. He also said there were a couple of power outages in the county that have since been restored. Still, he recommends people stay home and off the roads.

“I would rather them stay home, because if they get caught in a snow drift, that just causes problems for us,” Klasner said.

For more updates on road conditions around Illinois, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.

More like this: