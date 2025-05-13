JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Health Department is proud to announce the launch of its newly updated Community Resources Webpage, a centralized hub designed to connect residents with vital services and support systems throughout Jersey County and the surrounding area.

Accessible at www.jerseycountyhealth.org/resources, the webpage offers a curated directory of local and regional resources, including:

Health and Wellness Services – Access to counseling, immunizations, STD screenings, and pregnancy testing.

– Access to counseling, immunizations, STD screenings, and pregnancy testing. Family and Social Support – Information on resources for families, including childcare and mental health.

– Information on resources for families, including childcare and mental health. Emergency and Safety Resources – Substance use treatment and crisis services.

– Substance use treatment and crisis services. Basic Needs Assistance – Food pantries, clothing, furniture, and household goods provided by local ministries and charitable organizations.

– Food pantries, clothing, furniture, and household goods provided by local ministries and charitable organizations. Community Engagement – Outreach programs to foster community connection and education.

“Our goal is to make it easier for residents to find the help they need, when they need it,” said Becky Shipley, JCHD Director of Public Health Nursing. “This webpage is part of our ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of everyone in Jersey County and the surrounding area.”

The Community Resources Webpage is updated regularly to ensure accuracy and relevance. Residents are encouraged to explore the site and share it with friends, family, and neighbors who may benefit from these services.

For more information, visit www.jerseycountyhealth.org/resources or contact the Jersey County Health Department at (618) 498-9565 ext. 305.

