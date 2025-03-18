JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Health Department, in collaboration with Illinois Valley EDC Head Start, is excited to announce the First Annual Child Health and Safety Fair on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will be held at the Jersey County Health Department, located at 1307 State Hwy 109. The fair will take place rain or shine, utilizing the drive-thru barn behind the main building.

This community-focused event aims to promote child health and safety through a variety of activities and resources:

Car Seat Checks provided by the Jerseyville Police Department.

Free Art Kits from the Jersey County Arts Council.

Free Books from the Jerseyville Public Library.

Safety Items Giveaway including Narcan, gun safety locks, fentanyl test strips, cannabis locked safety storage bags, poison control information, and bike helmets (while supplies last).

Resource Materials from Birth to Five Illinois, Koen Counseling, Jersey County Against Drugs, Jerseyville Fire Department, Jersey Community Hospital, and Illinois Poison Control Center.

Free Door Prize Drawing for two baskets! One is a Home Safety Basket including a smoke/ carbon monoxide detector, fire blanket, and solar crank radio, and a Swimming Safety Basket including Children’s Swimm Lessons at the Wellness Center, life jacket and pool float.

The Child Health and Safety Fair is a fantastic opportunity for families to access valuable health and safety resources, engage in fun activities, and connect with local organizations dedicated to the well-being of children.

For more information, please contact:

Phone: 618-498-9565 x 305

Email: bshipley@jerseycountyhealth.org

