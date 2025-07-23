GRAFTON – On July 22, 2025, Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten charged Tanner T. Eyler (age 28) with multiple felony charges stemming from his actions on July 20 in and around Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton.

Eyler was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Repeat Felony Offender (Class X felony), Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (Class 2 felony), and Theft (Class 3 felony). Eyler is being held at the Jersey County Jail.

On July 20, Jersey County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Deputy Jeff Klunk, while patrolling along Scenic Drive, came across Eyler standing near a pickup which had run off the road. As Deputy Klunk made contact with Eyler, he fled into the woods down a steep ravine.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the pickup, along with a camper, had been stolen from Missouri days prior. In addition, on the evening prior, Eyler fled in the stolen pickup from police in the East Alton area.

Article continues after sponsor message

JCSO Deputies and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Conservation Police Officers combed the area for Eyler. In addition, a JCSO Sergeant utilized a drone in the search.

After hours of searching, Eyler was not located. On the same evening, the JCSO posted a BOLO for Eyler on the JCSO Sheriff's App and Facebook page, warning the public and asking for their help.

Following the posts, the JCSO began receiving calls reporting sightings of Eyler in the area of Pere Marquette State Park. Eventually, JCSO K9 Deputy Justin Decker located Eyler sleeping in the pavilion area across from the park.

While Eyler slept, JCSO Deputies Klunk, Marshall Lewis, and Austin Stilts, along with IDNR Conservation and Grafion Police Officers arrived to assist. As they approached Eyler, he again fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. Eyler, a convicted felon, had a loaded handgun in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

The JCSO thanks our citizens for their assistance in Eyler's apprehension. If convicted, Eyler faces a term of imprisonment of 6 to 30 years.

Eyler is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: