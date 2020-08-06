JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Farmers and Artisans Market had another great turnout Tuesday night. There were around 20 vendors.

The market has an assortment of homegrown and homemade items, including preserves, honey, and produce. They also had a barbeque stand organized by the Jersey County Farm Bureau Tuesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The BBQ stand had pork chops, ribeye, and pork burger sandwiches and chicken kabobs.

The Jersey County Farmers and Artisans Market is offered every Tuesday 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 22. The market sets up in the parking lot of Outrageous Outdoors at 902 S. State St. in Jerseyville.

With COVID-19 they have a few simple rules Please keep a 6-foot distance from other shoppers, masks are appreciated, and do not touch any products until they have been purchased.

More like this: