JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association (JCBA), in partnership with the City of Jerseyville, is thrilled to announce the return of the Jersey County Farmers & Artisan Market, opening earlier than past years on Tuesday, June 3rd, and running weekly through September 9th at City Center Plaza, 403 North State Street in Jerseyville (between Dairy Queen & Germania).

The Market will be open Tuesdays from 4–7 PM (except no market will be held July 8th due to the fair parade) and feature around 15–20 local vendors offering handmade and homegrown goods—fresh produce, baked treats, locally raised meat, artisan crafts, and more. To ensure a safe and fair experience for everyone, vendor sales begin promptly at 4 PM.

This season also wraps up earlier, so don’t miss a single Tuesday! We’re excited to bring back grilling nights with the Jersey County Farm Bureau & 4-H on June 24th, July 15th, August 12th & 26th, and our final market on September 9th—a fun and flavorful way to support a good cause.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thanks to the Market’s convenient downtown location, shoppers will enjoy easy parking, a festive community space, and special entertainment to be announced once again throughout the season.

For vendor info and event updates, visit www.jcba-il.us/farmers-artisans-market or follow us on Facebook at “Jersey County Farmers & Artisan Market.”

Let’s make Tuesdays in Jerseyville your favorite day of the week!

# # #

Please contact Whitney at the JCBA (618-639-5222 or 618-531-2256) for further information.

More like this: