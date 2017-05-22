JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair Talent Show is making some positive changes this year and one is opening the talent show to competitors outside of its normal boundaries.

“This year’s talent show could be the best ever,” Jersey County Talent Show Director Alex Foster said. “In years past, it had been closed to only Jersey County residents, but this year it is open to any county that borders Jersey, which includes Madison, Greene, Macoupin and Calhoun counties.

"There is a June 15 deadline for people to enter. Some have already entered, but we encourage those who do want to enter to go ahead and send their application in for registration,” Foster said.

The Jersey County Fair has a long, storied reputation, and is now 148 years old. The talent show portion of the Jersey County Fair enters its 22nd consecutive competition. Winners will represent Jersey County at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Talent Competition.

“Jersey County is jam-packed with talent and so are our neighboring counties,” Foster said. “I think this show could be our best ever. We have had two acts that have gone on to be state champions and several acts place in second or in the top six, so the talent and competition is always excellent.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Jersey County Fair Schedule



Tuesday 7/11/17 Jersey County Fair Talent Competition

Wednesday 7/12/17 Jersey County Pageant

Thursday 7/13/17 Nationally Sanctioned RODEO

Friday 7/14/17 National Tractor Pull

Saturday 7/15/17 Local Tractor Pull

Sunday 7/16/17 Demo



TALENT COMPETITION DETAILS

The Jersey County Fair Talent Competition has always been closed to Jersey County Residents. The Jersey County Fair has opened the Jersey County Fair Talent Competition to the following counties: Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin and Madison. For 2017, monetary prizes have doubled.

22nd ANNUAL JERSEY COUNTY FAIR TALENT COMPETITION

July 11, 2017

Jersey County Fairgrounds Grandstand

NEW! Now open to residents of Jersey, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin and Madison Counties

Junior Division - 14 Years Of Age And Younger

NEW! 1st Place $200.00 & Trophy

NEW! 2nd Place $100.00 & Trophy

NEW! 3rd Place $ 50.00 & Trophy

4th Place Trophy

5th Place Trophy

Senior Division - 15 Through 21 Years Of Age

NEW! 1st Place $300.00 & Trophy

NEW! 2nd Place $150.00 & Trophy

NEW! 3rd Place $ 50.00 & Trophy

4th Place Trophy

5th Place Trophy

1st Place Recipient In Each Division Will Represent Jersey County At The IAAF State Talent Competition In Springfield Illinois In January 2018

For Application And Complete Set Of Rules Send A

SELF-ADDRESSED, STAMPED ENVELOPE To:

Alex Foster, Director

Jersey County Fair Talent Competition

108 Hollow Avenue

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(Requests that do not include a SELF-ADDRESSED, STAMPED ENVELOPE will NOT be fulfilled.)

Completed Application Forms and a non-refundable $10 Entry Fee Per ACT (not person) Must Be Post Marked No Later Than Midnight June 15, 2017

(Make check payable to Jersey County Fair)