JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair kicks into high gear tonight with the annual parade at 6 p.m., then the Jersey County Talent competition at 8:15 p.m.

A group of talented individuals are expected to participate in tonight's talent show.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wednesday, a Beef Show kicks off the day at 8 a.m., then at 7 p.m. is the annual Jersey County Queen Pageant. Again, entries should be strong in the categories.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, is the IPRA/MRCA Sanctioned Rodeo. At 7 p.m. Friday is the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, Super Pro Showdown, Sanctioned Tractor Pulls, Pro Modified 4WDTrucks, Light Weight Super Stocks, Limited Prop Stock Tractors and Jersey County Tractor Pull (two classes).

On Saturday, the Swine Show is at 8 a.m., followed by the Dairy Show at 9 a.m. The 7 p.m. Saturday Night Shootout will include I.T.P.A. Limited Pro Stock, I.T.P.A. Mini Rods, I.T.P.A. Modified and 4WD Local Truck Pulls and Semi Trucks.

Sunday, the fair closes with the Goat Show at 9 a.m., then Power Wheels at 5:30 p.m. and the always anticipated Demolition Derby at 6 p.m.

More like this: