From lively summer camps and vibrant county fairs to engaging cooking classes and exciting concerts, the variety of events happening across the Riverbend offers something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re looking for family fun, community gatherings, or unique local experiences, there’s plenty to explore and celebrate. For a full listing of upcoming events, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

GGCA Summer Camp invites kids ages 3 to 12 to embark on an unforgettable adventure with their 2025 Summer Camp themed "Bible Explorer: Trek through Truth!" This engaging camp, held at Greater Glory Christian Academy in Alton, Illinois, offers a full schedule of outdoor and water games, crafts, weekly field trips to local attractions and the NCG Cinema, and daily hot meals. Operating weekdays from June 2nd to July 25th between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM, the camp also provides before and aftercare options. Registration is limited, so interested families are encouraged to call (618) 468-1068 or email ggcaalton@gmail.com to secure a spot for their child to enjoy a summer filled with learning, laughter, and spiritual growth.

Jersey County Fair 2025: Let's "Glow" Crazy offers an exciting lineup of events from July 6th to July 13th in Jerseyville, Illinois. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities including a Talent Show, Christian Music Night, livestock shows, a parade, musical entertainment by Cash Goetten & Band and Flip the Frog, rodeo events, tractor pulls, demolition derby, and more. The fair also features the Exhibit Hall with judging and displays, amusement rides by Tinsley Amusement, and various competitions for all ages. Admission prices vary with general gate access being $2 for adults, free for children under 12, and grandstand and reserved seating fees for special events. This vibrant celebration promises fun and community spirit for all attendees.

7/11 After Hours Party @ EXO Lounge heats up the summer night in Edwardsville, Illinois, with an unforgettable party featuring DJ Andrew Byron from Malibu, California. This event at the EXO Lounge promises a lively and energetic atmosphere perfect for those looking to dance and enjoy great music. It’s the perfect way to experience the city's nightlife and turn up the heat on a summer evening.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ 2025 Season! A vibrant market every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until noon, through October 18th in Downtown Alton, Illinois. Shoppers can expect a rich variety of locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, fresh eggs, honey, baked goods, flowers, plants, and unique handcrafted artwork such as pottery and stained glass. The market also features ready-to-eat meals, live entertainment, artist demonstrations, and special activities throughout the season. Highlights include DIY projects, live music performances, goat yoga sessions, and workshops, making it a lively community hub for fresh food and creative expression in the heart of Alton.

Events on Jul. 11, 2025

Get ready to rock and roll at the KSHE 95 ImpactLife Summer Blood Drive happening on July 11, 2025, at Knights of Columbus Council 7804 in Godfrey, IL, where all donors receive a limited edition KSHE T-Shirt and a chance to win tickets to an exciting rock tribute concert.

Bring your little ones to the Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers sessions on July 11, 2025, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL, for a fun and educational morning designed just for the youngest learners.

Calling all young chefs aged 8-13! Join the Illinois Junior Chef Cooking Class at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL from July 7 to 11, 2025, and discover the joy of cooking in this University of Illinois Extension program.

Enjoy a delicious Fish Fry Friday on July 11, 2025, at the Edwardsville American Legion, where the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out menu promises classic seafood favorites to satisfy your cravings.

Kids can dive into creativity and learning with the Kids' Summer Reading Programs on July 11, 2025, at The Mill in Granite City, IL, featuring an exciting program about creatures of myth and legend with live birds from the World Bird Sanctuary.

Book lovers and collectors alike will find treasures at the St. Andrew's Summer Book Fair on July 11-12, 2025, in Edwardsville, IL, where over 20,000 books and various media will be available for all tastes and interests.

Light up your Friday night with family fun at Family Glow Skate at Skate City Belleville on July 11, 2025, where neon lights and skating combine for a memorable evening at the rink in Belleville, IL.

Show off your trivia skills and enjoy an evening of fellowship at the Trivia Night at St Paul Lutheran School on July 11, 2025, in Worden, IL, where teams compete to help raise funds for educational improvements.

Make memories and save on fun at the Family Nights at Raging Rivers WaterPark on July 11, 2025, in Grafton, IL, offering an evening of family enjoyment at a great price.

Article continues after sponsor message

Experience live music under the stars at the 2025 Concerts in the Park – Edwardsville, IL on July 11, 2025, featuring the Blue Suede Crew performing classic blues and jazz tunes at the City Park Bandstand.

Events on Jul. 12, 2025

Join the vibrant community at The Land of Goshen Community Market in Edwardsville on July 12, 2025, where you can explore fresh produce, cut flowers, tasty treats, baked goods, eggs, meats, art, and more, all while enjoying live music and free children's activities on St. Louis Street from 8am to 12pm.

Experience the charm of local agriculture and handmade specialties at the Hillsboro Farmers Market, happening in Courthouse Square on July 12, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon, where you can find a variety of plants, produce, and baked goods in a friendly community setting.

Give back and rock out at the KSHE 95 ImpactLife Summer Blood Drive in Godfrey on July 12, 2025, held at the Knights of Columbus Council 7804, where donors receive a limited edition T-shirt and a chance to win tickets to an exciting rock tribute concert this August.

Empower young riders at the Earn-A Bike Class! in Granite City, starting June 7 and running through July 19 (with a break on July 5), where students aged 8 to 17 can learn bike maintenance and safety skills and earn a refurbished bike, lock, lights, and helmet after completing the six-week course at 2001 Delmar Ave.

Relax and enjoy some tunes at Live MusicRewind held at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton on July 12, 2025, a perfect spot to unwind and enjoy live music in a beautiful setting.

Events on Jul. 13, 2025

Don't miss the excitement at the Litchfield Pickers Market happening in Downtown Litchfield on July 13, 2025, where vintage lovers can explore antiques, collectibles, and crafts all from before 1985, alongside food vendors and live entertainment.

Experience fresh local flavors and handmade goods by visiting the Bethalto Farmers Market 2025 at Central Park in Bethalto on July 13, 2025, part of a vibrant season supporting local artisans and growers.

Enjoy a quieter waterpark experience with early entry for neurodiverse guests and a caregiver at Sensory Sundays at Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton on July 13, 2025, where the fun starts at 10 am before the crowds arrive.

Golf enthusiasts can tee off in a competitive and fun atmosphere at the Alton Knights of Columbus 42nd Annual Memorial Golf Tournament held at Woodlands Golf Course in Alton on July 13, 2025, featuring a two-person scramble and a full day of prizes and refreshments.

Bike riders and community members will gather for the 16th Annual Bike Ramble/Ice Cream Social in Wood River on July 13, 2025, with a scenic ride followed by a delightful ice cream social at Central Park, perfect for a summer afternoon.

Music lovers visiting Grafton can enjoy the soulful sounds of the Kurt Allen Band "Rockin' The Blues Across America" 2025 Tour at Hawg Pit BBQ on July 13, 2025, starting early at 2 pm with no cover charge for an afternoon of blues rock.

For a relaxing evening in Grafton, catch the Live Music Tragg Band at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on July 13, 2025, where live tunes complement the beautiful riverside setting.

Discover the art of brewing and the history behind it with the Behind the Glass Brewery Tours at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton on July 13, 2025, offering a 40-minute guided tour that includes a pint of beer and samples without the need for pre-registration unless you have a large group.

Enjoy an evening of music at Haskell Park in Alton with the Alton Municipal Band 2025 Season concert on July 13, 2025, featuring a special half concert with a surprise guest starting at 7:00 p.m. as part of their longstanding tradition of community entertainment.

Don't miss out on sharing your own events with the community—sign in today to submit your events for free and help us keep everyone in the loop!

More like this: