Jersey County Fair 2022 Event Lineup Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - The 151st annual Jersey County Fair is quickly approaching! Catch fair food, carnival rides, and more from July 12-17 at the Jersey County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 67, north of Jerseyville. Several grandstand events at various ticket prices and free livestock shows will be available, so here’s a rundown of what to see at this year’s fair: 2022 Jersey County Fair: July 12-17

General Admission: $2 for adults, free for children under 12 years old

Parking: free Tuesday, July 12: 8 a.m. - Sheep Show

6 p.m. - Jersey County Fair Parade

Runs north along State Street starting one block north of Route 16 to the fairgrounds

8:15 p.m. - Jersey County Talent Show

Local talent acts including musical, dance, and more from Jersey County citizens



Grandstand event - admission costs $7 for adults and $3 for children Wednesday, July 13: 8 a.m. - Beef Show

6 p.m. - Rabbit Show

7 p.m. - Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant

This year’s Miss Jersey County and Little Miss Jersey County will be crowned at this pageant



Grandstand event - admission costs $7 for adults and $3 for children Thursday, July 14: 7 p.m. - IPRA/MRCA Rodeo

Riders from the International Professional Rodeo Association and the Missouri Rodeo Cowboys Association will try not to get bucked off of bulls and broncos



Grandstand event - admission costs $8 for adults and $4 for children Article continues after sponsor message Friday, July 15: 7 p.m. - Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Super Pro Showdown

Tractors from the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League will compete in a series of tractor pulls on this night



Grandstand event - admission costs $15 for adults, $8 for children Saturday, July 16: 8 a.m. - Swine Show

9 a.m. - Dairy Show

6 p.m. - ITPA Tractor Pull, Local Trucks & Semis

In addition to more tractors, local trucks and semis from the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association will compete in a series of tractor and truck pulls



Grandstand event - admission costs $10 for adults, $6 for children Sunday, July 17: 9 a.m. - Goat Show

5:30 p.m. - Power Wheels Derby

A children’s version of the night’s main Demolition Derby event for kids to compete in

6 p.m. - Demolition Derby

Watch drivers try to crush their competition - and their cars - as they clash and collide on their way to the top spot Jersey County Fair President Phil Ringhausen Jr. said a fan-favorite free act, “pig racing,” will be making its return in the midway amusement area between the concessions and carnival rides. Ringhausen said there is also a “clown comedian act” taking place at the other end of the amusement area. The petting zoo will also be back this year, and Ringhausen said the selection of animals for this year’s fair was chosen to reflect the fair’s agricultural focus. For more information and updates on the Jersey County Fair, visit its Facebook page or call the fair office at (618) 498- 3422. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending