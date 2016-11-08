Jersey County Election Results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Jersey County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below. For State Senator 50th Legislative District Percent William “Sam” McCann (Republican) 100% For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District Percent Christopher “C.D. Davidsmeyer (Republican) 100% Congressional For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District Percent Rodney Davis (Republican) 73% Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic) 27% Representative For Representative in the General Assembly 111th Representative District Percent Daniel V. Beiser (Democratic) 45% Mike Babcock (Republican) 55% County For Circuit Clerk Percent Charles E. Huebener (Democratic) 100% For State’s Attorney Percent Ben Goetten (Democratic) 100% For Coroner Percent Larry J. Alexander (Republican) 100% Educational Service Region For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties) Percent Michelle Mueller (Democratic) 100% County Board For Members of the County Board District 1 (Vote for not more than two) Percent Mary E. Kirbach (Democratic) 26% Terri L. Taake (Democratic) 23% Benjamin J. Heitzig (Republican) 30% Roger Newberry (Republican) 21% Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! For Members of the County Board District 2 (Vote for not more than two) Percent Scott Tonsor (Democratic) 56% Ashley Rowling Evans (Democratic) 44% For Members of the County Board District 3 Percent Brian Kanallakan (Democratic) 100% For Members of the County Board District 4 Percent Gary Krueger (Republican) 100% Judicial For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit Percent Ryan Cadigan (Republican) 65% Rick Verticchio (Democratic) 35% For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit Percent April Troemper (Republican) 64% David Reid (Democratic) 36% Judicial Retention Yes No Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District? 67% 33% Shall Peter C. Cavanagh be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit? 68% 32% Propositions Brighton Memorial Library District Yes No Shall All of the territory in, Jersey County, within the boundaries of the Southwestern Community Unit School District No. 9, be disconnected from the Brighton Memorial Library District, Brighton, Illinois? 62% 35% QEM Fire Protection District Yes No Shall the QEM Fire Protection District levy a special tax a rate not to exceed .05% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue for the purpose of providing funds to pay for the cost of emergency and rescue crews and equipment? 65% 35% Godfrey Fire Protection District Yes No Shall the rate of the special tax levied by the Godfrey Fire Protection District for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of emergency and rescue crews and equipment be increased to not more than .10% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue? 0% 100% More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending