JERSEY COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Jersey County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For State Senator 50th Legislative District

Percent

William “Sam” McCann (Republican)

 100%

For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District

Percent

Christopher “C.D. Davidsmeyer (Republican)

 100%

 

Congressional

For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District

Percent

Rodney Davis (Republican)

73%

Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic)

27% 

  

Representative

For Representative in the General Assembly 111th Representative District

Percent

Daniel V. Beiser (Democratic)

45%

Mike Babcock (Republican)

55% 

 

County

For Circuit Clerk

Percent

Charles E. Huebener (Democratic)

 100%

For State’s Attorney

Percent

Ben Goetten (Democratic)

100% 

For Coroner

Percent

Larry J. Alexander (Republican)

100% 

 

Educational Service Region

For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties)

Percent

Michelle Mueller (Democratic)

 100%

 

County Board

For Members of the County Board District 1 (Vote for not more than two)

Percent

Mary E. Kirbach (Democratic)

26% 

Terri L. Taake (Democratic)

23% 

Benjamin J. Heitzig (Republican)

30%

Roger Newberry (Republican)

21% 

Article continues after sponsor message

For Members of the County Board District 2 (Vote for not more than two)

Percent

Scott Tonsor (Democratic)

56%

Ashley Rowling Evans (Democratic)

44% 

For Members of the County Board District 3

Percent

Brian Kanallakan (Democratic)

 100%

For Members of the County Board District 4

Percent

Gary Krueger (Republican)

 100%

 

Judicial

For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit

Percent

Ryan Cadigan (Republican)

 65%

Rick Verticchio (Democratic)

35% 

For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit

Percent

April Troemper (Republican)

64% 

David Reid (Democratic)

36% 

 

Judicial Retention

Yes

No

Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District?

67% 

 33%

Shall Peter C. Cavanagh be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit?

 68%

32% 

 

Propositions

Brighton Memorial Library District

Yes

No

Shall All of the territory in, Jersey County, within the boundaries of the Southwestern Community Unit School District No. 9, be disconnected from the Brighton Memorial Library District, Brighton, Illinois?

 62%

35% 

QEM Fire Protection District

Yes

No

Shall the QEM Fire Protection District levy a special tax a rate not to exceed .05% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue for the purpose of providing funds to pay for the cost of emergency and rescue crews and equipment?

65% 

35% 

Godfrey Fire Protection District

Yes

No

Shall the rate of the special tax levied by the Godfrey Fire Protection District for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of emergency and rescue crews and equipment be increased to not more than .10% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue?

 0%

100%

More like this:

Oct 22, 2024 - 2024 Election: Who's on the Ballot in Madison County?

Nov 5, 2024 - 2024 Election: Madison County Results

Oct 28, 2024 - Several Contests On St. Clair County Ballot For 2024

Nov 5, 2024 - Several Local Counties See Few Contests For 2024 Election

Oct 26, 2024 - 2024 Ballot Previews: Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin Counties

 