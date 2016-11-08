Jersey County Election Results
JERSEY COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Jersey County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below.
|
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For State Senator 50th Legislative District
|
Percent
|
William “Sam” McCann (Republican)
|
100%
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District
|
Percent
|
Christopher “C.D. Davidsmeyer (Republican)
|
100%
Congressional
|
For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District
|
Percent
|
Rodney Davis (Republican)
|
73%
|
Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic)
|
27%
Representative
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 111th Representative District
|
Percent
|
Daniel V. Beiser (Democratic)
|
45%
|
Mike Babcock (Republican)
|
55%
County
|
For Circuit Clerk
|
Percent
|
Charles E. Huebener (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For State’s Attorney
|
Percent
|
Ben Goetten (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For Coroner
|
Percent
|
Larry J. Alexander (Republican)
|
100%
Educational Service Region
|
For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties)
|
Percent
|
Michelle Mueller (Democratic)
|
100%
County Board
|
For Members of the County Board District 1 (Vote for not more than two)
|
Percent
|
Mary E. Kirbach (Democratic)
|
26%
|
Terri L. Taake (Democratic)
|
23%
|
Benjamin J. Heitzig (Republican)
|
30%
|
Roger Newberry (Republican)
|
21%
|
Article continues after sponsor message
For Members of the County Board District 2 (Vote for not more than two)
|
Percent
|
Scott Tonsor (Democratic)
|
56%
|
Ashley Rowling Evans (Democratic)
|
44%
|
For Members of the County Board District 3
|
Percent
|
Brian Kanallakan (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For Members of the County Board District 4
|
Percent
|
Gary Krueger (Republican)
|
100%
Judicial
|
For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit
|
Percent
|
Ryan Cadigan (Republican)
|
65%
|
Rick Verticchio (Democratic)
|
35%
|
For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit
|
Percent
|
April Troemper (Republican)
|
64%
|
David Reid (Democratic)
|
36%
|
Judicial Retention
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District?
|
67%
|
33%
|
Shall Peter C. Cavanagh be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit?
|
68%
|
32%
Propositions
|
Brighton Memorial Library District
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall All of the territory in, Jersey County, within the boundaries of the Southwestern Community Unit School District No. 9, be disconnected from the Brighton Memorial Library District, Brighton, Illinois?
|
62%
|
35%
|
QEM Fire Protection District
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the QEM Fire Protection District levy a special tax a rate not to exceed .05% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue for the purpose of providing funds to pay for the cost of emergency and rescue crews and equipment?
|
65%
|
35%
|
Godfrey Fire Protection District
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the rate of the special tax levied by the Godfrey Fire Protection District for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of emergency and rescue crews and equipment be increased to not more than .10% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue?
|
0%
|
100%
More like this: