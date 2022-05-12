Deputy Katlin Edwards and Deputy Caleb Gibson were awarded a life-saving award for locating a subject who had attempted suicide. They provided life-saving measures until EMs could arrive on the scene.

K9 Jax along with Deputy Decker was awarded a life-saving award for locating a suicidal subject who had fled into the woods. K9 Jax located the subject and he was provided with the help he need at that time.

"Congratulations to these deputies and the extraordinary efforts they put forth to keep the citizens of Jersey County safe," Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said at the meeting.

