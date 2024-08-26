JERSEYVILLE - Three Illinois residents face a range of criminal charges filed recently in Jersey County, including one stolen vehicle case and two cases involving thefts from the Jerseyville Walmart.

Aaron E. Anderson, 36, of Jerseyville, was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft. Anderson allegedly entered the Jerseyville Walmart without authority on two occasions, once on April 1, 2024 and again on April 6, 2024, with the intent to commit a theft.

Descriptions of the charges list multiple items reportedly stolen by Anderson, including four boxes of Boost protein shakes, three electric razors of various brands and types, and “an Xbox fridge,” with a total value over $300.

Anderson faces three Class 3 felony counts for each charge described, and was released with a summons to appear in court on Sept. 17, 2024.

In a similar but separate case, Aaron M. Rubio, 50, of Waukegan, Ill., was charged with retail theft, a Class 3 felony, and criminal trespass to real property, a Class A misdemeanor. Rubio reportedly entered the Jerseyville Walmart and stole a speaker worth over $300 on Aug. 18, 2024, after previously being forbidden from entering the establishment by the owner. He has since been granted pretrial release.

In another recent but separate case, Cody D. Arnett, 39, of Medora, Ill. faces a Class 2 felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. On Aug. 12, 2024, Arnett was allegedly knowingly in possession of a stolen 1994 Harley-Davidson Heritage motorcycle. Arnett was later released and issued a summons to appear in court on Sept. 17, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.