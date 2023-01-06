JERSEYVILLE - A new Jersey County Board member and owner of a prominent heating and cooling company died this week. Alan Womack, 56, of Jerseyville, died on Jan. 3, 2023.

Alan is survived by his wife, Dawn of Jerseyville, and two daughters Samantha (Robert) Merkle and Abigail Womack of Jerseyville, and granddaughters, Isabella and Everleigh Merkle, and siblings, Edward and Nancy.

Alan's visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Home and the funeral will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

Alan was recently elected to the county board. Gary Krueger, a fellow county board member, said he was looking forward to having Alan on the board and he and other board members were shocked at his sudden passing.

"It was very unexpected," Krueger said. "Alan was appointed as chairman of the building and grounds committee because of his knowledge of heating and cooling. He was my personal heating and cooling person. I was looking forward to working with him and think he would have made a big difference on the county board. He was very likable."

Krueger said a sudden death like this one makes a person realize everyone is vulnerable and how fragile life is. Krueger said he and other board members have their thoughts and prayers with his family in this difficult time.

City of Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell said he and other officials and community members were also "shocked" at Alan's death. "It wasn't too long ago before the election, I talked to Alan," he said. "He was looking forward to working on the county board. Everybody is shocked he passed on.

"I saw him quite frequently, he was always ready to talk about the community and he was an open person in conversation. He was just a good person."

The Republican party, of which Alan was a member, will appoint someone for his vacancy and it will be voted on by the board. Krueger expected the appointment and vote likely will be done in February.

