JERSEY COUNTY — Jersey County Coroner Kevin Ayres confirmed on Friday afternoon, March 7, 2025, that the victim of a mining accident at Calhoun Quarry in Fieldon was identified as Anthony Sievers, a 67-year-old resident of Batchtown.

Sievers was pronounced dead at the scene on March 5, 2025, following an incident that occurred at the quarry, located at 25840 Eldred Road, Fieldon.

Authorities received a call reporting the accident at 4:19 p.m. on March 5, 2025. An autopsy has since been completed, but Ayres stated that the results are still pending, and he could not release the cause of death at this time.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is ongoing. Further updates from the Jersey County Coroner's Office are expected as more information becomes available.

Sievers was described by authorities as "a beloved member of the Calhoun County community" and his death is a great loss for the region. His full obituary is available here on Riverbender.com/obits.

