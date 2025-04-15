JERSEYVILLE – The newest class of Jersey County CEO student entrepreneurs are almost ready to show the community what they’ve been working on.

"This is our largest CEO group we've ever had with 14 students,” CEO Facilitator Liz Duggan said. “They have worked hard all year preparing for this moment to showcase their businesses."

The public is invited to see what each student-run business has to offer at the next annual Trade Show, running from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at Farm & Home Supply in Jerseyville. Nearby Fritz's Meat & Processing will also be hosting a cookout near the entrance.

"Each year, I look forward to seeing students shocked by the amount of support people show them at the Trade Show,” Duggan added. “We hope this year is a record attendance year!"

The following students will be showcasing their businesses at the 2025 Trade Show:

Jadyn Johnson: “Jersey County Run for the Roses” - A Kentucky Derby themed event taking place at Westlake Country Club on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Lunch is included in the ticket. Enjoy contests to guess the winner of past derby races. Tickets can be purchased at jerseycountyrunfortheroses.godaddysites.com or by stopping by the Jersey County Business Association.

Nadia Bowker: “Seeing It My Way” - Nadia is blind and uses her social media pages to educate people about the visually impaired community. She also entertains her followers with her ability to play the ukulele and sing. She will be selling tees, bracelets, and dishwasher magnets that all incorporate braille.

Maggie Mexeiner: “I'd Rather Lather” - Lye and goat’s milk soap

Kate Hudson: “Leap Of Faith” - Faith-based embroidered apparel

Ian Lohr: “Awe-Sum Sauce” - One sauce for everything, has great flavor and a hint of spice

Cain Holmes: “Cain's Canine Cuisine” - Human-grade dog treats

Aiden Kendall: "Rise & Shine Pressure Washing" - Vinyl sidings, sidewalks, driveways, gutter cleaning, window cleaning

Jace Marshall: “Marshall Wash & Detail” - Offering a variety of interior and exterior packages

Ethan Buerk: “Tag N Take” - Customizable colored tags that can be used to help identify luggage, backpacks, seat belt neck protectors, and more

Kelsey Myer s : “Pretty N Pink” - Bags filled with pink themed self-care items

Lila Wayne: “ Penny's Party Packs” - Customizable canvas tote bags filled with crafts for kids

Sophia Liley: “There is a Verse for That” - A Christian children's book to help kids process big emotions with a bible verse

Kenli Graham: “K & K Chains” - Custom fit bracelets that can have charms added to your liking

Addison Kelly: “Arome” - Essential oil scents car air fresheners; they can also be used in places like a closet to freshen up a room without harmful chemicals

The Jersey County CEO program gives students the firsthand experience of bringing their own business ideas to life. Both in and out of the classroom, participants get a hands-on look at what it takes to build a business by working together and individually, gaining valuable insights from guest speakers, taking trips to over 40 local businesses, and more.

Duggan noted the program would not be possible without the support of the local business community, which has invested both time and money in helping students succeed.

"This program shows students that it is possible to create something from nothing,” Duggan said. “As well, they learn from local entrepreneurs and professionals that a great deal of success can be created right here in Jersey County."

With each student CEO leading their business from concept to launch, the upcoming Trade Show marks the culmination of their entrepreneurial efforts. To learn more about the Jersey County CEO Class of 2025, see their businesses at the Trade Show on Thursday, April 24 or visit jerseycountyceo.com.

