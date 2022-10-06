JERSEYVILLE - With the 2022 general elections coming up in just over a month on Nov. 8, and early voting already underway, here’s a quick look at who and what is on the ballot in Jersey County.

A proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution will appear on the ballot in Jersey County. The amendment would make workers’ rights to negotiate wages, hours, and more part of the Illinois Constitution. The wording of the amendment explanation on the ballot is exactly as follows:

“The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work.

“The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held on November 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.”

Two county-level races will see Republicans face Independent challengers, but no Democratic challengers. The County Treasurer race will see Republican Katie Steckel-Abbey face Independent Jonny Goetten, and in the race for County Sheriff, Republican Mike Ringhausen will run against Independent Nicholas J. Manns.

Jersey County Clerk Pam Warford is seeking re-election unopposed on the Republican ticket, as is Coroner Kevin L. Ayres. Democrat Michelle Mueller will seek re-election unopposed as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, and Macoupin counties.

Four county board members are also on the ballot for District 2, but voters can only vote for a maximum of three. Appearing on the ballot are Republicans Ben Heitzig, Eric Ivers, and Alan Womack, as well as Democrat Sandra A. Hefner.

Two judicial candidates are also seeking retention in their present offices - those judges are April Troemper and Ryan Cadigan, both seeking to be retained in office as judges of the seventh judicial circuit court.

For more information, call the Jersey County Clerk at (618) 498-5571 ext. 6, or visit the Jersey County Clerk website. A full copy of the Jersey County sample ballot, including state and federal offices, is below: