JERSEYVILLE — Jersey County authorities located a male initially suspected of carrying what appeared to be a firearm near the old Walmart in Jerseyville on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, according to Sheriff Nick Manns. The subject was found by Jerseyville Police, and officials confirmed the item was not a real gun.

The photo displayed above shows the item the man was carrying before he was located.

The situation was prompted by multiple calls from concerned residents who reported seeing the man walking with what appeared to be a rifle. Surveillance footage helped law enforcement identify and locate the individual behind the old Walmart.

“We appreciate public help; several called in and got on Facebook with ideas of who it would be,” Manns said. “Different members of the public saw him walking with the rifle, and calls kept coming in. The Jerseyville Police ended up finding him.”

Sheriff Manns emphasized the importance of community involvement in resolving the situation without incident.

“When the public sees this and responds to us, it’s a huge advantage. There were a lot of policemen in the area looking for the person,” he said. "I am glad it ended this way."

Authorities confirmed there is no threat to the community, and the case has been resolved peacefully.

