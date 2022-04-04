JERSEY - The Jersey County Arts Council welcomed spring, last week, with an Upcycled Paper Flowers class, facilitated by local resident and craft-lover, Tiffany Blasa. Class participants create a variety of beautiful floral bouquets using newsprint, magazine pages, and recycled book and sheet music papers.

Mrs. Blasa shared that a wonderful group of kids and adults enjoyed crafting the paper flowers, as part of another class offered by the arts council.

Check out the current schedule of classes that are available during the coming weeks!

Tuesday, April 12, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Joan Dougherty will guide kids, ages 8 to 14, in using thumbprint art to decorate terracotta pots. This class is the first of a 2-part class. The second session will meet at the greenhouse, at Jersey Community High School, on Tuesday, April 26. This is a free class.

Wednesday, April 13, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Class participants, ages 13 and older (or 8+, with an adult), will create a miniature Resurrection garden, just in time for Easter. Local greenhouse owner, Rhonda Allen, will lead the class and provide all of the supplies. This class does have a $10 cash fee to cover the cost of the materials.

Thursday, April 14, 4:00 – 5:40 p.m.

If you loved the first dot painting class, taught by Trudy Cairns, here is another free opportunity. During this session, for kids ages 7 and above, decorate a beautiful butterfly mandala, using a variety of everyday tools.

Tuesday, April 19, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Week by attending the third session in Sherry Droste’s Kids at HeART art appreciation series. Participants will learn about naturalist and self-taught wildlife artist, John James Audubon, and create a painting or chalk creation of their favorite bird. This intergenerational class is open to “all kids ages 8 to 88” and is free.

Wednesday, April 20, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Join local artifact hunter, Josh Soehnlin, for a question-and-answer discussion about the thrill of the hunt and the artistry of the finds. Feel free to bring some of your own pieces to evaluate and share with fellow Native American enthusiasts. All ages are welcome to attend this free session.

Thursday, April 21, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

This week’s dot painting creation will be an adorable honey bee. Trudy Cairns will provide all of the tools and supplies for this free class for kids, ages 7 and older.

Friday, April 22, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

During this class, for those 14 and above, participants will transform newspaper, whitewash, patterned paper, twine, and other materials, to create a “Hanging the Laundry” mixed media collage. The class will be led by local artist, Darla Cavins, and is free of charge.

Tuesday, April 26, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Kids, ages 8 to 14, bring your thumbprint-decorated pots (April 12) to the high school, where FFA members will provide a tour of their greenhouse and provide flowers to fill your spring pots. There is no charge for Part 2 of this class.

Thursday, April 28, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Create a lovely, dot art spring flower with Trudy Cairns. All tools and supplies are provided for this popular art class, for kids ages 7 and older.

All classes are held in the basement of Jerseyville’s First Presbyterian Church, unless otherwise indicated. It is located at the corner of State and Carpenter Streets. Guests should enter through the center entrance on the north side of the church. The building is handicapped-accessible. Parking is available across Carpenter Street or on the St. Francis playground (when school is not in session).

Registration is required for all classes, and there are maximum enrollment numbers. To register, visit the arts council’s Facebook page here, and use the online registration forms posted under each event. Anyone interested may also email registration to jcac@gtec.com.

For questions, or additional information, please call 618.639.5232.

