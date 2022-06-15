Jersey County Arts Council To Offer Fairy Garden Classes

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Arts Council will offer two fairy garden classes this month.

Participants 10 and above will build a fairy home on Wednesday, June 22, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring an empty milk jug or soda bottle to serve as a foundation for their fairy home. This project will require the use of a hot glue gun. This is a great opportunity for a child and adult to partner to create an adorable fairy garden.

During the second class, which will be held Tuesday, June 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., participants will create a beautiful garden for their fairy homes using found materials and miniature plants.

Guests may attend either or both classes. Both events will be held in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, located at 400 S. State in Jerseyville.

There is no fee for either class, but registration is required. To register, visit the Art Council’s Facebook page at JerseyCountyArtsCouncil@facebook.com or phone 618-639-5232.

The Jersey County Arts Council also continues to offer art projects at CUSD Jersey 100’s weekly Reading in the Park program. To help or learn more about any of these events, please visit the Art Council’s Facebook page.

