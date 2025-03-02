JERSEYVILLE – If you’ve ever wondered how to make a T-shirt quilt or big block quilt, the Jersey County Arts Council has you covered with a series of quilting classes throughout the month of March.

Classes will be held at the Jersey County Arts Council space in the First Presbyterian Church, located at 400 S. State St. in Jerseyville.

Article continues after sponsor message

Interested attendees will need to provide their own supplies, including fabric, but the first night of classes will include more detailed instruction on which items to buy. Some supplies will be available at each class for a fee.

In addition to learning how to make a T-shirt and/or block quilt, the classes will also cover basic piecing, sewing, and quilting skills. Attendees are strongly encouraged to attend each class and do their “homework” to ensure successful completion.

To secure your spot, a nonrefundable $20 donation to the Jersey County Arts Council is required.

To find out more about the upcoming quilt classes and more Jersey County Arts Council offerings, email sewingismysuperpower8@gmail.com or visit sewingismysuperpower.com.

More like this: