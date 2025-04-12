JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Arts Council is hosting classes coming soon for those looking to learn the art of hand-stitched embroidery.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Classes will be held on Monday, April 14, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jersey County Arts Council space in the First Presbyterian Church at 400 S. State St. in Jerseyville.

Article continues after sponsor message

Attendees will get a hands-on education covering the fundamental basics of the decorative art form. Classes are open to interested embroiderers ages 8 and up, though class sizes are limited.

A non-refundable $25 donation to the Jersey County Arts Council is required to secure your spot and help cover supply costs. To register and get more details about the event, including a list of supplies, email sewingismysuperpower8@gmail.com.

To learn more about other upcoming class offerings from the Jersey County Arts Council, visit their Facebook page or sewingismysuperpower.com.

More like this:

Jersey County Arts Council Hosting Quilt Classes
Mar 2, 2025
Sewing Machine Basics Focus Of Jerseyville Classes
Feb 24, 2025
‘Bring Your Own Project’ Sewing Series Coming Soon To Jerseyville
Mar 27, 2025
Jersey County Health Department Hosting Child Health and Safety Fair
Mar 18, 2025
Kane Man Charged With Meth Trafficking Following Police Pursuit
Today

 