Jersey County Arts Council Hosting Hand-Stitched Embroidery Classes
JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Arts Council is hosting classes coming soon for those looking to learn the art of hand-stitched embroidery.
Classes will be held on Monday, April 14, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jersey County Arts Council space in the First Presbyterian Church at 400 S. State St. in Jerseyville.
Attendees will get a hands-on education covering the fundamental basics of the decorative art form. Classes are open to interested embroiderers ages 8 and up, though class sizes are limited.
A non-refundable $25 donation to the Jersey County Arts Council is required to secure your spot and help cover supply costs. To register and get more details about the event, including a list of supplies, email sewingismysuperpower8@gmail.com.
To learn more about other upcoming class offerings from the Jersey County Arts Council, visit their Facebook page or sewingismysuperpower.com.
