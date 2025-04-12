JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Arts Council is hosting classes coming soon for those looking to learn the art of hand-stitched embroidery.

Classes will be held on Monday, April 14, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jersey County Arts Council space in the First Presbyterian Church at 400 S. State St. in Jerseyville.

Article continues after sponsor message

Attendees will get a hands-on education covering the fundamental basics of the decorative art form. Classes are open to interested embroiderers ages 8 and up, though class sizes are limited.

A non-refundable $25 donation to the Jersey County Arts Council is required to secure your spot and help cover supply costs. To register and get more details about the event, including a list of supplies, email sewingismysuperpower8@gmail.com.

To learn more about other upcoming class offerings from the Jersey County Arts Council, visit their Facebook page or sewingismysuperpower.com.

More like this: