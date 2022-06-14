Jersey County Arts Council Class Lineup

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Arts Council will offer a Matisse Self-Portrait collage and two fairy garden classes this month.

This Thursday, June 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Darla Cavins will lead participants as they create a Matisse self-portrait on canvas. The class is open to anyone who can use scissors and glue. A fee of $15 will be charged to cover the cost of the canvas and expenses. Registration is required. See the details at the end of this article.

On Wednesday, June 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. Rhonda Allen will teach participants how to build a fairy home. Guests are encouraged to bring an empty milk jug or soda bottle to serve as a foundation for their fairy home. This project is open to anyone 10 or older and requires the use of a hot glue gun. This is a great opportunity for a child and adult to partner to create an adorable fairy garden.

During a second fairy garden class, on Tuesday, June 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., participants will create a beautiful garden. If they created a fairy home the previous week, they will create a garden around that home.

Guests may attend either or both fairy garden classes. There is no fee associated with either, but registration is required.

All three events will be held in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, located at 400 S. State in Jerseyville.

To register, visit the Art Council’s Facebook page at JerseyCountyArtsCouncil@facebook.com. Registration links are pinned to the top of the page.

