JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Unit District No. 100 featured 18 Illinois State Scholars at last night’s Board of Education Meeting.

The State Scholar Program “recognizes students attending approved high schools for outstanding academic achievement. State scholar designation provides honorary recognition with no monetary award. Approximately the top ten percent of graduates from approved high schools are announced as State Scholars each year.” This year’s scholars can be found at http://www.isac.org/students/before-college/college-career-planning/state-scholar/jersey-county.html

"These students exemplify excellence, having a tremendous work ethic and the drive necessary to earn good grades and achieve a high-ranking score on the college entrance test to qualify for this award," said Lori Hopkins, Jersey superintendent. "I would also like to extend a big thank you to our parents. Your support throughout your student’s educational career is instrumental to their success. Research shows that behind every good student are dedicated parents!"

"Jersey 100 is so grateful we have been given the opportunity to play a big part in our state scholars’ education," she continued. "Please know we are so proud of you!"

Illinois State Scholars listed in alphabetical order:

Samuel Becker, son of James & Jennifer Becker

Julia Benz, daughter of Susan & Edward Benz

Emily Berry, daughter of Greg & Ramona Berry

Dylan Clore, son of Laura & Kyle Clore

Zachary Droege, son of Craig & Loretta Droege

Lauren Ferguson, daughter of Jeff & Jana Ferguson

Mitchell Goetten, son of Pat & Mary Goetten

Colin Hamm, son of Brian & Crista Hamm

Destiny Holder, daughter of John Holder & Karen Holder

Nicholas Loepker, son of Dave & Deanna Loepker

Andrew Miller, son of Vance & Tricia Miller

Olivia Nairn, daughter of Chris & Lisa Nairn

Brianna Schneider, daughter of Brad & Cindy Schneider

Samantha Stackpole, daughter of Jeff & Shelly Stackpole

Margaret Tepen, daughter of Kevin & Lori Tepen

Katelyn Toigo, daughter of Joe & Deborah Toigo

Alyssa Varble, daughter of Pat & Kristy Varble

Mark Wendell, son of Dave & Diane Wendell

