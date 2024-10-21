JERSEYVILLE — Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 recently hosted a visit from Dr. Tony Sanders, Superintendent of the Illinois State Board of Education, and Dr. Steven Isoye, the ISBE Board Chairman, on Thursday.

The visit was aimed to showcase the educational initiatives and programs in place at the district's schools.

During their visit, Dr. Sanders and Dr. Isoye toured Jersey Community High School, Jersey Community Middle School, and East Elementary.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Sanders-Isoye tour allowed them to observe the work being done by both staff and students in the district.

"Their time and leadership are invaluable as we continue to focus on improving education for all students and educators across Illinois," a district representative said.

The visit underscores the district's commitment to enhancing educational quality and fostering an environment conducive to learning.