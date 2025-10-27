MATTOON - The Jersey Community High School Cross Country Panthers competed in the Illinois High School Association Regional Meet on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Mattoon.

Several athletes achieved personal season bests, while two runners qualified for the upcoming sectional competition.

Qualifying for sectionals were Kaden Strohbeck, who finished with a time of 16:42, and Amelia Jumper, who completed the course in 19:51. Jumper’s time established a new JCHS school record for the 3-mile distance.

Taylor Woodring recorded a season personal record P.R. of 21:27, followed closely by Courtney Breden at 21:48. Other Panthers setting season PRs included Josselyn Allen (26:18), Lillie Benedict (27:04), Will Green (17:13), Luca Derrick (18:29), Zane Grummel (18:31), Colton Smith (18:45), and Raymond McGilliot (19:54).

The Panthers will look to build on their regional performances as they advance to sectional competition.

