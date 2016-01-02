JERSEYVILLE – Family, friends and the community will say farewell today to the beloved 8-year-old Jonny Wade at 1 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church on Liberty in Jerseyville.

Rev. Brent Meyer, the Wade family pastor, will officiate the service and Jonny will be laid to final rest in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Jonny died on Christmas Eve after a struggle with brain cancer at his home. Jonny, who has a twin brother, Jackson “Jacky” Wade, moved to Jerseyville with his family when he was 6 years old. He is the son of Kimberly and Jonathan Wade. Jonathan is the CEO of Jersey Community Hospital.

When Jonny died, Jersey Community Unit School District 100 Superintendent Lori Franke-Hopkins said this to families in the district:

“It is a very difficult time for Jersey 100 families, as we are extremely saddened by the passing of our own East Elementary second-grade student, Jonny Wade.

“We continue to ask for everyone’s prayers for Jonny, his family, classmates and the many who have been greatly impacted by our very strong and determined Lil’ Angel who’s been an inspiration to all of us. This is an extremely difficult time for so many. I am so grateful to you for your heart, the comfort you provided the family and students and staff at East, and your very thoughtful words of encouragement and strength shown throughout the Wade family’s very difficult journey.”

Jonny was diagnosed with his cancer in December 2014 when he developed a headache. He was diagnosed with cancer on the day after Christmas in 2014 and died on Christmas Eve, 2015. He inspired the entire Jersey area and much beyond with his battle of the disease and helped raise awareness for childhood cancer. The Jersey community pulled together to do anything they could to help the Wade family and the family openly said many times it was grateful for that.

Franke-Hopkins said once again Jonny’s situation has shown her how much the Jersey community cares about its own.

“The Jersey 100 Family and entire community working together is appreciated once again, and needed now more than ever,” Hopkins said.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville handled funeral arrangements for Jonny Wade. Jonny had a love of sports and fittingly, memorials may be given to the City of Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department in his name and honor. The family’s hope is that donations will benefit children of the area for many years in the future, which reflect the caring nature of young Jonny Wade.

