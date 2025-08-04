Our Daily Show Interview! JCH Emergency Services- Free Education Day on 8-14!

JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Hospital invites local healthcare workers to come out for a free Education Day where they can earn continuing education units (CEUs).

On Aug. 14, 2025, first responders and healthcare providers can stop by Jersey Community High School for the eight-hour day, where they will hear presentations from local physicians. Nathan Bishop with JCH explained that the event aims to help providers accrue the CEUs they need while learning more about healthcare.

“This is our first time doing this,” Bishop said. “We’re hoping to turn it into an annual thing if we have some success.”

The event is designed for pre-hospital providers, including emergency medical dispatchers, emergency medical responders, EMTs, paramedics, emergency communication registered nurses and pre-hospital registered nurses. But Bishop stressed that the Education Day can be beneficial for all healthcare providers who want to learn more.

The event is completely free to attend, though registration is required. You can register by emailing emstrainingcenter@jch.org. Bishop asks participants to indicate whether they are pursuing CEUs when they register.

Article continues after sponsor message

He noted that it can be difficult to get all the CEUs you need, and the Education Day is a great opportunity to knock out eight of those hours at no cost. These CEUs are applicable to people with Illinois or Missouri licenses.

“You’ve got to get those hours in. Everybody’s got to get those hours,” he said. “Sometimes they’re expensive. Sometimes you get down to the wire before you run out of time.”

Bishop attended an Education Day event in St. Louis, and he realized that Jersey Community Hospital could offer something similar on the Illinois side of the river. He noted that the organization is always looking for ways to expand their outreach in the community.

“Kind of our motto is, what can we do next?” he said. “What’s the next thing? How can we expand?”

The Education Day event is sponsored by American Response Vehicles & Stryker. There will be presentations by Glenn Skow, MD; Patrick Masching, MD; Chris Cruz, MD; Kevin Koth, DO; Erinn Hileman, FNP; and Gateway Cardiology.

For more information about Education Day and how to register, email emstrainingcenter@jch.org.

“We’ve got some fantastic physicians stepping up and helping,” Bishop added. “We want to turn it into a big thing. Please join us if you’re available. We hope we’ll see you there.”

More like this: