JERSEYVILLE –Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) today announced it has been named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.

“Our daily goal at JCH is not only to provide care to our community, but to provide the very best care possible. By being nationally recognized as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital as well as a 5 Star hospital by CMS, JCH has shown that we are achieving this goal. We have the very best staff in place to continue to provide the excellent care our patients and their families deserve.” said Beth King, Interim CEO of Jersey Community Hospital.

Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Rural & Community Hospitals nationally.

“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction. It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

