Jerseyville, IL – Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) was awarded a Four-Star rating for the second consecutive year by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as announced by Medicare.gov on Hospital Compare.

The ratings, published by CMS are designed to help consumers compare hospitals, by evaluating safety, quality and patient experiences at more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide. In 2018, the national average was 3-stars. The CMS ratings are publicly available on the Hospital Compare website; allowing for direct comparison of consumer selected hospitals in the area.

The hospital rating system, publicly launched in 2016 by CMS, assigns hospitals one to five stars. The overall summary rating is based on a cumulative score from 57 measures across seven different areas, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, effectiveness and timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging.

JCH performed above the national average in the categories of readmissions and patient experiences (measuring items such as physician and nursing communication, pain management, cleanliness of hospitals and more).

“It is truly an honor to receive a Four-Star Hospital rating again this year.” Said Jon Wade, CEO of JCH HealthCare. “JCH has assembled the one of the best teams in Community Healthcare and it is because of their hard work and dedication that we received this award.”

About Jersey Community Hospital

Jersey Community Hospital is part of JCH HealthCare, an independent healthcare organization that has been serving the region of Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, and northern Madison counties since 1954. With a focus on health and wellness, JCH is a 67-licensed bed general acute care hospital, a multi-specialty medical group with over 30 providers, and 25,000 sf wellness center serving the primary healthcare needs of people and communities throughout the region. JCH HealthCare is headquartered in Jerseyville, IL.

