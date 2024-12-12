JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) Foundation , a registered 501(c)3 organization that assists Jersey Community Hospital in meeting the healthcare needs of the hospital through fundraising, education and community outreach, is proud to announce a generous donation of $110,000 back to Jersey Community Hospital made possible through the ongoing efforts of the JCH Foundation Resale Shop . This substantial contribution funded the purchase of a new, bariatric-friendly ambulance to better serve the community which is expected to be licensed and in service in mid-December.

The JCH Foundation Resale Shop, located at 201 South Jefferson in Jerseyville, Ill., is a beloved local treasure. Operated by dedicated volunteers who donate countless hours to the cause, the shop offers a wide variety of gently used items, from clothing to home goods, at affordable prices. While all proceeds from the shop go directly to support the growth and improvement of JCH HealthCare, the Foundation also donates goods to other local organizations, supporting a wide range of charities, groups, and programs, further supporting the community and enhancing the hospital's impact.

"The JCH Foundation Resale Shop is truly a community effort, and we're thrilled to see its impact in action," said Charity Roth, JCH Foundation Director. "This new bariatric-friendly ambulance will help us provide even better care to our patients, particularly those with special medical needs."

The JCH Foundation extends its heartfelt thanks to the volunteers, donors, and shoppers whose support makes these contributions possible. The involvement of the community has been essential in improving healthcare services in Jerseyville and beyond. As the Foundation continues to grow, it is always in need of new volunteers. Those interested in helping can call the shop at 618-639-4673 for more information.

The JCH Foundation Resale Shop welcomes new shoppers and donations regularly. Don’t miss out on the chance to discover new treasures, with fresh items arriving daily. The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning in January, donations will be accepted Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information or to learn how you can get involved, please visit https://www.jch.org/give-volunteer/jch-foundation/hope-chest/ .

About Jersey Community Hospital Foundation

Jersey Community Hospital Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 organization, is a private foundation which supports JCH HealthCare, an independent healthcare organization that has been serving the region of Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, and northern Madison counties since 1954. With a focus on health and wellness, JCH HealthCare includes a 67-licensed bed general acute care hospital, a multi-specialty medical group with more than 40 providers, a walk-in clinic, and a 25,000 square foot Wellness Center serving the primary healthcare needs of people and communities throughout the region. JCH HealthCare is headquartered in Jerseyville, IL.

About Jersey Community Hospital

Jersey Community Hospital, a 67-licensed bed general acute care hospital, is part of JCH HealthCare, an independent healthcare organization that has been serving the region of Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, and northern Madison counties since 1954. With a focus on health and wellness, JCH HealthCare includes Jersey Community Hospital, a multi-specialty medical group with more than 40 providers, a walk-in clinic, and a 25,000 square foot Wellness Center serving the primary healthcare needs of people and communities throughout the region. JCH HealthCare is headquartered in Jerseyville, IL.

More like this: