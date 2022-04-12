JERSEY - Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen and Safety Pup made a recent appearance at a Jersey Community Hospital Health Fair and as always, were popular with those in attendance. Also present were Rep. Avery Bourne and shown here with Rita Robertson, JCUSD 100 SUPS Coordinator and State Rep. Avery Bourne, and Republican candidate for Illinois Governor Richard Irvin.

Safety Pup goes to many events for the Jersey Sheriff's Office and helps educate children on a variety of things from safety practices to the potential hazards of drug abuse, and the pup also does programs for the elderly.

"Safety Pup is a great tool and the kids respond well to the pup in costume," Sheriff Ringhausen said.

Citizens had a variety of tests available for people in attendance from blood pressure, blood sugar, COVID-19 Tests, ABI Arterial, Liquid Panel/Cholesterol, Prostate Cancer, Thyroid, and A1C tests were done. There was strong attendance during the health fair, so it was a win-win situation for all involved.

