GRAFTON/JERSEYVILLE - JCH Foundation will sponsor their fourth annual Lucky Duck Derby to raise money for a new ambulance at Jersey Community Hospital.

From 4:30–8 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2025, community members can come out to Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton for food, drinks, live music, basket raffles and rubber duck races. Charity Roth with JCH Foundation explained that the event is a fun way to help the community.

“Our community is so incredibly generous, and we’re so grateful for our business sponsors and those in the community who donate to us,” Roth said. “It’s an amazing event.”

You don’t need to be present to win the duck races, though Roth encourages people to attend because the event is “a lot of fun.” The Quacker’s Cup, which is the sponsored race, will commence at 5:45 p.m. This will be followed by the Hometown Heroes Race at 6:15 p.m.

For $9.11, the Hometown Heroes Race invites community members to nominate a first responder, represented by a duck. Roth noted that this race is a new addition this year, planned in honor of the first responders who served during 9/11. She has enjoyed reading about local first responders and their service to the community.

“There’s just been some really awesome opportunities to share the good work that they do,” she said. “Those profiles will then be featured as the ducks, and I’ve had the privilege of reading the stories and people thanking first responders, and it’s really touching. It’s going to be a really touching tribute and just a fun thing.”

The main Lucky Duck Derby starts at 6:45 p.m. There will be a variety of other activities available for families to enjoy, including a scavenger hunt, games, and a few open Raging Rivers attractions.

The Jersey Community High School jazz ensemble and DJ Brian Hutchinson will provide music. There will be 20–25 basket raffles available, and you must be present to win.

Roth also teased that there will be “a very special announcement” at the event, and she encourages people to come out to hear it.

General admission tickets cost $5 in advance, which includes a $3 food voucher. You can also buy tickets at the door for $5, which do not come with a food voucher. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For an elevated experience, community members can buy VID — Very Important Duck — tickets for $30 for kids or $50 for adults. These tickets include a buffet-style dinner, an exclusive cocktail station, and a VID deck for duck viewing.

All proceeds go back to JCH Foundation and the new ambulance. Roth said ambulances must be replaced every 18 to 24 months because they accumulate so many miles covering Jersey, Calhoun and Greene Counties. The foundation relies on the community’s support to make this happen.

“We have such a very generous community, and we fully understand that a lot of these local businesses get approached a lot. There are a lot of people asking for a lot of things, and they’re so incredibly responsive and generous to support the event,” Roth added. “They realize the importance of having the local hospital and what we do in our community, and we thank them very much. We couldn’t do it without them.”

For more information about the fourth annual Lucky Duck Derby, visit the official website. To purchase your tickets, click here. Visit the official Jersey Community Hospital Foundation Facebook page to learn more about the organization and their work.

